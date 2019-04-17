Subscribe
shutterstock_173318291_brocreative
17 April 2019Trademarks

USPTO denies Dallas Mavericks ‘Matador’ trademarks

The US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has denied two trademark applications by the US basketball team Dallas Mavericks.

Mark Cuban, who owns the Mavericks, sought to trademark ‘The Matador’ and ‘El Matador’, the nicknames given to one of the team’s players, Luka Dončić.

The USPTO denied the applications on the basis that it found there would be a likelihood of confusion against 20 other preexisting ‘Matador’ trademarks similar to those in the application.

Under US law, when applying for a trademark, brands must show bona fide intent to use the marks for all the goods and services listed in the filing.

Additionally, the USPTO found the goods and services listed under the marks were too broad. The list included trademark registration for clothing, sporting goods, to snack food, lighting fixtures and even Christmas decorations.

According to Forbes, at the time of the filings, Cuban said the team was in the practice of “grabbing trademarks and URLs for players as a way to make sure someone else doesn’t get them”.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

Paul Rawlinson, global chair of Baker Mckenzie, dies aged 56

Apple and Qualcomm settle global FRAND dispute

China opens antitrust investigation into Ericsson

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown