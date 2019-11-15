Subscribe
shutterstock_1499298710_masarik
15 November 2019TrademarksRory O'Neill

US prosecutors charge 14 over counterfeit iPhone scam

US prosecutors have filed charges against 14 individuals accused of running a counterfeit iPhone and iPad scheme that allegedly cost Apple more than $6 million.

According to the US Department of Justice (DoJ), the organisation responsible for the scheme imported more than 10,000 counterfeit tablets and smartphones from China and exchanged them at Apple stories for legitimate products.

The group then sent the authentic devices to China to sell at a significant mark-up.

Apple “conservatively estimates” it suffered losses exceeding $6.1 million as a result of the scheme.

US attorney Robert Brewer said that while this marked a “significant amount of money in any circumstance, this prosecution is about more than monetary losses”.

“The manufacture of counterfeit goods—and their use to defraud U.S. companies—seeks to fundamentally undermine the marketplace and harms innocent people whose identities were stolen in furtherance of these activities,” he said.

The scheme was allegedly organised by three brothers, who were arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) yesterday, November 13.

Prosecutors said the brothers intentionally damaged the counterfeit devices and induced others to exchange them for genuine Apple devices under the company’s warranty policy.

FBI special agent in charge Scott Brunner said the arrests showed the agency’s commitment to cracking down on “fraudsters who exploit American trademarked products for their personal financial gain”.

The arrests of the three brothers followed raids in which the FBI seized $250,000 in cash as well as 90 suspected counterfeit iPhones.

Prosecutors said the scheme marked the biggest fraud of its kind in the Southern District of California, where the charges were filed.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

USITC says Toyota and Panasonic are not liable for Broadcom patent infringement

Fed Circuit sides with Apex and Sears in wrench patent suit

Taylor Swift says Scooter Braun is blocking her from performing her own music

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
DoJ accuses government employee of trafficking counterfeit handbags
20 December 2019   A US Department of State employee and his wife have been charged with conspiring to traffic counterfeit goods into the country.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide