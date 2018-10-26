Subscribe
26 October 2018Trademarks

US Navy donates more than $1m generated from TM sales

The US Navy Trademark Licensing Office (NTLO) has announced that it has transferred $1.3 million generated from sales of trademarked products to the Navy Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) programme.

The office announced on Tuesday, October 23, that the money was produced from royalties from licensed products using Navy trademarks and logos. The funds will go towards community recreational programmes supported by the MWR.

The Navy trademarks appear on thousands of officially licensed products, according to the NTLO, including clothing, household goods, ornaments, watches and handmade goods.

However, the NTLO will not license its trademarks to products including alcohol, items related to smoking or drugs, gambling or lottery-related products and firearms.

Nadine Villanueva Santiago, manager of the NTLO, said: “Our job is to ensure that Navy-branded consumer goods available in the marketplace are ones that instil pride in the service and admiration of the men and women who serve.”

Santiago added that officially licensed products have gone through the appropriate channels to ensure that they are of good quality.

As well as the MWR initiative, the Navy Wounded Warrior-Safe Harbor programme benefits from the NTLO’s licensed products.

Product samples that are not required to be sent back to the licensees are inventoried and transferred to the initiative.

These items are then distributed to those enrolled in the programme at the Warrior Games—a multi-sport event for wounded, injured or ill service personnel and veterans—or at medical treatment facilities.

The NTLO has more than 250 licensees. Every officially licensed product contains a hologram or hangtag that identifies it as a legitimate item associated with the Navy.

The Navy has now transferred more than $3.2 million to the MWR in total and, as a whole, Department of Defense trademark programme offices have transferred more than $24 million to MWR initiatives, according to the announcement.

More on this story

Copyright
US Navy fires back at piracy claim
16 November 2016   The US Navy has fired back at a copyright infringement claim brought by Bitmanagement Software, a developer of software.
Copyright
US Navy sued for $596m in copyright claim
20 July 2016   A German software company is suing the US Navy for copyright infringement in a complaint centring on virtual reality software.


