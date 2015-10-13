Subscribe
attila-fodemesi-shutterstock-com
13 October 2015Trademarks

US man jailed for distributing counterfeit Apple products

A US man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for distributing fake iPhone and OtterBox goods.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement said that Florida resident Michael Sanders was charged on October 1 with trafficking counterfeit products.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) discovered a shipment from China containing counterfeit iPhone back plates and OtterBox smartphone cases.

HSI found that Sanders was selling counterfeit phone parts and accessories using e-commerce.

Several thousand counterfeit items were seized from his home.

He also bought remanufactured phones and paired them with counterfeit batteries and chargers, and then placed the items in counterfeit boxes before selling the phones online.

Sanders admitted taking more than $100,000 in sales.

Susan McCormick, special agent in charge of HSI Tampa, said: “Intellectual property theft poses a very real public safety threat … the only individuals who benefit from schemes like this are the counterfeiters themselves, and they are benefitting at America’s expense.”

After serving his prison sentence Sanders will supervised for one year.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown