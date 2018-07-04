Subscribe
istock-458730083-rypson
4 July 2018Trademarks

US customs seizes 100 counterfeit Super Bowl rings

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced yesterday that it has seized 108 counterfeit Super Bowl rings shipped from Hong Kong.

The Super Bowl ring is an award given in the National Football League ( NFL) to the winners of the annual finale. Each ring usually includes the team name and logo of the winning team.

The Philadelphia Eagles won their first Super Bowl this year after defeating the New England Patriots 41-33. The seized rings included counterfeit logos of the Patriots.

According to the CBP, an authorised replica ring could be sold for $10,000.

The parcel incorporating the counterfeit rings purported to include alloy rings, and arrived from Hong Kong on June 18. The CBP was suspicious of the goods due to poor craftsmanship of the rings and, after notifying the NFL, the sports organisation confirmed that they were fake.

If they were authentic, the rings would have had a collective retail price of $1.1 million, according to the CBP.

“Customs and Border Protection officers are like offensive linemen in that [they are] both are on the frontline and work hard to protect something important,” said Casey Durst, CBP director of field operations in Baltimore.

Durst added: “We will remain vigilant and we will continue to advance our detection capabilities in order to secure our homeland and keep our communities safe and our economy prosperous.”

According to the CBP, on a typical day last year, officers seized $3.3 million worth of products that violated IP rights.

For the 2017 fiscal year, the number of goods seized by the CBP that violated IP rights increased to 34,143 from 31,560 the previous year. This represented an 8% rise in seized goods.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories

EFF spells out patent law in linguist dispute

Roger Federer confident Nike will hand over ‘RF’ logo

Judge dismisses ‘The Girls’ plagiarism allegations

Aon helps to establish $100m IP facility

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Counterfeit goods entering US rise 8% in 2017
9 March 2018   The number of seized items infringing IP rights in the US increased by 8% in 2017 year on year.
Copyright
US customs launches anti-counterfeiting campaign
8 June 2017   US customs and order protection has launched a new campaign aimed at raising awareness of the dangers and negative impacts of purchasing counterfeit goods.
Trademarks
US customs seizes counterfeit Cartier jewellery
1 August 2018   US Customs and Border Protection has seized 48 counterfeit Cartier Love Bracelets shipped from Hong Kong.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown