Subscribe
shutterstock-165830516-web
sematadesign / Shutterstock.com
19 August 2014Trademarks

Update: Louis Vuitton challenger protests against deadline extension request

Shoe designer Antonio Brown has sent an emotive letter to US District Court for the Southern District of New York judge Paul Engelmayer, urging him to deny Louis Vuitton’s request for a 30-day extension of the response deadline in his trademark infringement case against the luxury brand.

On June 30, Brown’s fashion label LVL XIII (pronounced level 13) filed suit against Louis Vuitton for infringing trademarks and trade dress by applying metal name plates to the toes of the footwear in its On the Road line.

The filing gave Louis Vuitton until August 21 to respond to the claim. However, the brand has since asked for a 30-day extension.

In his letter to Engelmayer, seen by WIPR, Brown claims that Louis Vuitton’s attorney Wendi Sloane said that if Brown’s legal team does not give the extension requested, “she will move for it and get it either way”.

He continued: “I am humbly asking you, Mr Engelmayer, to not grant this motion. I do not feel it is right, nor do I believe it is just.”

In an emailed comment to WIPR, he said: “I really appreciate Louis Vuitton as a brand, but the release of their collection compromised the integrity of my brand. The rectangular toe plate was placed on my shoes to make them distinctive in an oversaturated market, and it shocked me that Louis Vuitton duplicated this.

“A giant with unlimited resources is taking the values and integrity my brand was built on away from me.”

Brown has filed for two trademarks that claim the design of applying metal nameplates to the toe and heel of a trainer sole at the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Neither of the trademarks has yet been granted.

In the letter, Brown said that attorneys for the USPTO “began to raise issues” with the pending trademarks after he filed the complaint against Louis Vuitton; issues that were not raised at the time of the application.

Brown also suggested in the letter that Louis Vuitton’s conduct had damaged the reputation of his brand.

Louis Vuitton’s “extensive PR and marketing” campaign has created “great confusion in the market place”, he said.

“People began to question if I had collaborated with Louis Vuitton on their new collection or if I was just a copycat—not knowing that I was the originator.”

By the time he had filed his complaint of trademark infringement, buyers were no longer interested in carrying the LVL XIII brand, he said.

“They assumed I had copied Louis Vuitton and felt their consumers would be confused,” he said.

Louis Vuitton did not respond to requests for comment.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Deadline looms in Louis Vuitton toe plate case
18 August 2014   Time is running out for Louis Vuitton to respond to a trademark infringement case filed against it by US shoe designer Antonio Brown.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide