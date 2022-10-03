Subscribe
shutterstock_1964955871_rafapress
3 October 2022TrademarksStaff Writer

Unilever faces claims of ‘covert’ TM transfer

Ben & Jerry’s announced that it would stop selling its products in the West Bank | Unilever trying to sell business to Israeli licensee.

Ben & Jerry’s has claimed that its parent company Unilever “covertly” caused the transfer of the ice cream maker’s trademarks more than 20 years ago, amid a dispute over its business in Israel.

The ice cream brand filed an updated lawsuit in its clash against Conopco (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Unilever) on Friday, 30 September, alleging that it had only discovered the trademark transfer from recent court filings in the litigation.

Last year, Ben & Jerry’s announced that it would stop selling its products in the West Bank as it was inconsistent with its values. In response, Unilever launched a review of the Israeli business, which ultimately led to its decision to sell the business to Avi Zinger, the owner of Ben & Jerry’s current licensee for the region.

The Vermont-based ice cream maker then sued the Unilever subsidiary in July this year to try to block the sale of its business in Israel and the West Bank to Zinger.

One month later, a judge rejected the ice cream maker’s bid to immediately stop sales in Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Now, Ben & Jerrys has filed an updated lawsuit alleging that “mere months” after Ben & Jerry’s was acquired by Unilever, the conglomerate had caused the transfer of Ben & Jerry’s trademarks to Unilever NV. Unilever has now been added as a defendant to the litigation.

According to the suit, as part of a licensing agreement signed between Ben & Jerry’s and Unilever, the ice cream maker would retain ownership of its trademarks post-merger, allowing its independent board to serve as the “custodian” of the brand going forward.

Turning to the acquisition of the Israeli business, the lawsuit said: “To this day, however, defendants have failed to disclose to the independent board how much Ben & Jerry’s intellectual property was sold for, likely because of the embarrassingly low sum.”

Ben & Jerry’s said that Conocpo had disclosed the purported transfer of Ben & Jerry’s trademarks in Israel to Zinger in its legal filings.

"Conopco attached a copy of the business transfer agreement (with the price term redacted) that purportedly effected this transfer; a copy had never been provided to the independent board before that time,” said the suit.

It added that the transfer agreement also “purportedly obligates Ben & Jerry’s to transfer future intellectual property—including trade secrets, recipes, and ingredients—to Mr Zinger in contravention of the board’s authority”.

Ben & Jerry’s is seeking injunctive relief against Unilever and has asked the court to order Unilever to return all the trademarks that were transferred to Unilever NV (to the extent that they remain within the possession and control of UIP, Unilever NV’s successor, or its affiliates).

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories

Eliminating unconscious bias

Ed Sheeran to face trial again over copyright infringement

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
DC Comics loses ‘Wonder Woman’ TM suit against Unilever
3 March 2022   DC Comics has failed to convince a UK court that Unilever’s Wonder Mum cosmetics trademark would confuse consumers into believing it was related to the superhero Wonder Woman.
Patents
Shanks v Unilever: £2m Supreme Court ruling paves way for disgruntled inventors
23 October 2019   The UK Supreme Court has today, October 23 ruled that an academic is entitled to £2 million as a fair share of the benefit derived from his glucose testing inventions by his then-employer, Unilever.
Trademarks
Unilever settles Ben & Jerry’s dispute
16 December 2022   Dismissal of case resolves a clash between Unilever and its wholly-owned subsidiary | Ice cream maker formerly accused Unilever of “covertly” causing the transfer of its trademarks.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown