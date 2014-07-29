Subscribe
shutterstock-161565866-web
mama_mia / Shutterstock.com
30 July 2014Trademarks

UK Supreme Court ends Greek yoghurt row

A long running UK case surrounding use of the term ‘Greek yoghurt’ has come to an end after a US company accused of passing off was refused permission to appeal to the UK’s highest court.

FAGE, a producer of Greek yoghurt, said it has conclusively won a legal battle in which it accused US rival Chobani of marketing its yoghurt as ‘Greek’ despite it being imported from the US.

FAGE said in a statement that Chobani, which it first took action against in 2012, was refused permission to take the case to the Supreme Court after two failed court cases.

“The court has ended the ‘Greek yoghurt’ case; its decision is final,” FAGE said.

“Chobani is forbidden from selling US-made strained yoghurt as Greek in the UK.”

FAGE, which makes ‘Total Greek Yoghurt’, began its battle against Chobani in 2012 to protect its UK sales. It insisted that only yoghurt made in Greece should be sold and marketed as such.

Earlier this year, The Court of Appeal found in favour of FAGE, upholding a High Court decision from March 2013 by Justice Michael Briggs.

At the time, a Chobani spokesman told WIPR it would be appealing to the Supreme Court because it took the view that people “know and understand” Greek yoghurt to be a product description regardless of where it is made.

Its appeal was rejected this week as the Supreme Court said the case did not raise an arguable point of law.

FAGE, originally established in Greece, has been importing yoghurt from Greece to the UK since 1983.

Chobani must also pay FAGE’s legal fees, the company said.

A spokesman for Chobani said that although the UK was not currently a market of strategic focus it was disappointed that the Supreme Court refused to “prevent the monopoly” on use of the term Greek yoghurt.

“We will continue to advocate our view that the population of the UK knows and understands Greek yoghurt to be a product description in terms of how it is made not where it is made,” the spokesman added.

FAGE did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis