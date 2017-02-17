Trump trademark put on ice at USPTO

The US trademark ‘Trump Ice’ is set to be revoked after seemingly being abandoned by US President Donald Trump.

Back in 2003, Trump filed the application for class 32—bottled water—and it was registered a year later. In 2014, the trademark was renewed.

DTTM Operations, a Delaware-based company Trump reportedly set up in January to manage his trademarks, took over the mark.

But the company has not responded to a cancellation petition submitted by Talking Rain Beverage Company, a producer of flavoured water, in December last year. It was filed at the US Patent and Trademark Office.

Talking Rain claimed that ‘Trump Ice’ was confusingly similar to its trademarks ‘Sparkling Ice’ and ‘Ice’, for class 32, and alleged that Trump had abandoned the trademark.

It added that Trump does not intend to start using the mark again and that the continued registration of ‘Trump Ice’ would prevent Talking Rain from exercising “exclusive control over the goodwill and reputation” associated with its marks.

An answer to the petition was due on January 29, but DTTM didn’t file an answer or a motion to extend its time to answer.

A notice of default was entered against DTTM on February 8, although the company does have 30 days to show that the judgment shouldn’t be entered.

Yesterday, WIPR reported that Trump secured trademark rights to his name in China this week.

