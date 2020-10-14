Subscribe
shutterstock_546595348_evan-el-amin-1
14 October 2020TrademarksSarah Morgan

Trump moves to penalise e-commerce sites over counterfeits

US President Donald Trump has ordered law enforcement to develop a legislative proposal aimed at holding e-commerce companies accountable for counterfeit good sales.

In the memorandum, shared yesterday, October 13, Trump directed the Homeland Security secretary and the attorney general to focus law enforcement efforts on e-commerce platforms involved in counterfeit trafficking.

“E-commerce platforms serve as key contributors to counterfeit trafficking by acting as intermediaries and providing marketplaces that match up buyers and sellers,” said the memo.

Now, the Trump administration has advised law enforcement that they should pursue legislation that would “clarify and strengthen the executive branch’s authority and increase its resources to deter and address counterfeit trafficking on e-commerce platforms”.

The memo added that law enforcement should consider taking all appropriate measures, including the imposition of the maximum fines and civil penalties permitted by law on any e-commerce platform that “directs, assists with, or is in any way concerned in the importation into the US of counterfeit goods”.

The Homeland Security secretary and the attorney general will need to develop a legislative proposal within 120 days of the date of the memo.

Trump has focused on cracking down on the online sale of counterfeit goods, particularly those from China, throughout his presidency.

Earlier this year, in February, Trump signed an executive order targeting both the sellers of counterfeit goods and the e-commerce platforms they pass through.

One of Trump’s targets, Amazon, has accused the US government of pursuing a “personal vendetta” after it was included in the US Trade Representative’s (USTR) “2019 Review of Notorious Markets” for counterfeit goods.

In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson said the company “strongly disagrees” with USTR’s assessment, adding: “This purely political act is another example of the administration using the US government to advance a personal vendetta against Amazon.”

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories

Ireland abolishes IP tax incentive

Lawyers keenly-awaiting Arthrex showdown

Canadian government appoints chair of Copyright Board

SCOTUS agrees to hear Arthrex

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
How important is IP to the balance sheet? A CFO’s perspective
9 May 2022   Frank Luo, chief financial officer at Lazada Group, sat down with WIPR to discuss how the e-commerce platform manages its intangible assets.
Trademarks
Amazon, eBay, Google slate notorious markets nominations
30 November 2020   The US Trade Representative’s annual counterfeiting and piracy report should not “target” US companies, according to the Computer & Communications Industry Association.
Trademarks
Reagan Foundation sues over ‘Trump-Reagan’ ads
5 July 2021   The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute is suing a political action committee over its use of the late president’s name and likeness.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown