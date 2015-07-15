Tory Burch claims $41m in counterfeiting case

Fashion house Tory Burch has been awarded $41 million in damages after the company proved that a jewellery maker infringed its ‘double-T’ logo.

The ruling, handed down at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, brings to a close a two-year dispute between Tory Burch and Lin & J International.

Tory Burch filed a complaint against Lin & J in 2013. The New-York-based company said that rings, necklaces and earrings sold by Lin infringed its trademark.

In response, Lin said that its products, which fall under its Isis brand (named after the Egyptian goddess), were original designs and inspired the Coptic cross, an early Christian symbol.

But according to Securing Industry, a news website that provides information on brand security, a total of $38.9 million in damages, as well as $2.3 million in attorneys’ fees, were awarded to Tory Burch.

Judge Denise Cote ruled on the case on Friday, July 10.

At the same time as suing Lin in 2013, Burch filed three other complaints against Wona Trading , Jewelry House and Glitzlane Boutique. The cases are being heard separately.

Robert Isen, Tory Burch’s chief legal officer, told news website Women’s Wear Daily at the time that the company “has long been vigilant” in defending its intellectual property.

Joseph Gioconda, founder of Gioconda Law Group in New York, told WIPR: “Tory Burch is to be commended for protecting her brand so vigorously.

“Infringers must be made to pay a hefty price for stealing valuable intellectual property and flouting US laws. Judge Cote's ruling is a welcome and long deserved victory that will encourage all brand owners to act.”

Neither Tory Burch nor Lin & J had responded to a request for comment at the time of publication but we will update the story should either company get in touch.