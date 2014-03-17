Thousands of counterfeits seized in Dubai and Qatar

Thousands of counterfeit cosmetic and electrical items totalling millions of dollars have been seized in separate raids in Dubai and Qatar, according to local media reports.

The raids, which culminated today, March 17, were orchestrated by police and government departments in the respective nations.

In Dubai, cosmetic goods totalling 9.5 million dirham ($2.6 million) were found stored in a factory in the Ras Al Khor area of the emirate.

Around 1.2 million fake items were seized, including imitations of Revlon and Max Factor branded products.

More than 750,000 mascara wands and 240,000 boxes of face powder were found as well as other items including lipsticks.

The raid was carried out by the Department of Economic Development (DED), which said it was the largest of its kind to date.

“DED seeks to protect brands and trademarks against violations in accordance with the policy of the Dubai Government to enhance economic activity and uphold IP,” Adel Ahmad, head of the DED’s IP department, told the Gulf Times.

“We are determined to curb any activity that causes harm to public health as well as the health of the market.”

The Qatar raid, dubbed ‘Shaheen’, was commissioned by the Ministry of Interior’s Arab and International Police Communication Department and was carried out with the help of international police organisation Interpol.

It took place across five days and saw shops, stores and warehouses targeted, it was reported by JustHere Qatar.

More than 70,000 fake products were found, including lights and fuses as well as automobile parts such as tyres and brake pads. 147 people have been referred for investigation following the raids.

Officials are now in talks to organise follow-up operations – ‘Shaheen 2’ and ‘Shaheen 3’ – in the near future that will encompass neighbouring countries in the region.