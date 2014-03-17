Subscribe
shutterstock-118847857-web
17 March 2014Trademarks

Thousands of counterfeits seized in Dubai and Qatar

Thousands of counterfeit cosmetic and electrical items totalling millions of dollars have been seized in separate raids in Dubai and Qatar, according to local media reports.

The raids, which culminated today, March 17, were orchestrated by police and government departments in the respective nations.

In Dubai, cosmetic goods totalling 9.5 million dirham ($2.6 million) were found stored in a factory in the Ras Al Khor area of the emirate.

Around 1.2 million fake items were seized, including imitations of Revlon and Max Factor branded products.

More than 750,000 mascara wands and 240,000 boxes of face powder were found as well as other items including lipsticks.

The raid was carried out by the Department of Economic Development (DED), which said it was the largest of its kind to date.

“DED seeks to protect brands and trademarks against violations in accordance with the policy of the Dubai Government to enhance economic activity and uphold IP,” Adel Ahmad, head of the DED’s IP department, told the Gulf Times.

“We are determined to curb any activity that causes harm to public health as well as the health of the market.”

The Qatar raid, dubbed ‘Shaheen’, was commissioned by the Ministry of Interior’s Arab and International Police Communication Department and was carried out with the help of international police organisation Interpol.

It took place across five days and saw shops, stores and warehouses targeted, it was reported by JustHere Qatar.

More than 70,000 fake products were found, including lights and fuses as well as automobile parts such as tyres and brake pads.  147 people have been referred for investigation following the raids.

Officials are now in talks to organise follow-up operations – ‘Shaheen 2’ and ‘Shaheen 3’ – in the near future that will encompass neighbouring countries in the region.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
IP suit against Qatar Airways takes flight in UK court
14 April 2021   Qatar Airways must disclose documents relating to the use of its inflight entertainment system and apps after it was sued by a royalties society for copyright infringement, the UK High Court has ruled.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act