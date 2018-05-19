Subscribe
istock-512979716_pinkypills
19 May 2018TrademarksBenoit Fallenius

The shifting world of trademark search

The trademark search and watch practice is changing with increasing speed in trademark-focused law firms and in-house practices. This has been happening for a while but the pace is picking up.

Trademark search used to be a manual practice, largely dependent on the person creating the search query. Today the search query can be created by statistically-built algorithms, which will also rank the results and limit the ’noise’.

Time can instead be spent on qualitative analysis and on the client relationship. The focus is shifting to the actual added value provided by the law firm, which is of course good for both law firm and client. Three driving forces are behind this change.

Cost pressure from the law firm clients

Small and large clients are increasingly sensitive to excessive trademark search and watch costs. New brands are expected to be created and cleared quickly, at a fraction of what it cost before, but with retained quality. As a consequence, law firms no longer sign three-year, costly contracts with the search provider. And waiting three days for a full search report is often not an option.

Free searches powered by patent and trademark offices

Law firms and brand owners are switching their identical and simple fuzzy searching to free alternatives. Why sign a three-year contract and pay a lot for something that patent and trademark offices offer for free?

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges