Subscribe
shutterstock_1419176405_alphaspirit
10 August 2020Trademarks

The domain protection game

For Stuart Fuller, website domain names are more than just online real estate for brands. As head of brand services and commercial operations at CentralNIC Group, one of the world’s fastest-growing domain and IP companies, they also offer rich pickings for criminals.

The company is a heavyweight in the domain name industry. It sells domain names to brands and organisations, but that is only the start of its offering. The brand protection services that follow are Fuller’s expertise.

“We have every facet of the domain story within our business and we believe brand protection starts with domain names,” says Fuller, who oversees BrandShelter, at the heart of CentralNIC's brand services division, devoted to protecting brands against IP infringements and a wide variety of malicious attacks.

“There’s a natural flow from the domain name work into the brand protection work,” he adds.

BrandShelter works by first understanding a brand’s domain strategy (or helping it to create one), leading to the management of domains in relevant territories, which leads to strategies to prevent IP infringements such as cybersquatting, or fraudsters using a brand’s IP to deliver malware to unsuspecting web users.

During a global crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic, brands need all the help they can get.

“Through the intelligence we have and the tools we use, we know a significant amount about a brand’s presence online. Now whether that’s their genuine presence or someone else pretending to be them, we can see a lot of that information because we can see so much of the domain name data,” explains Fuller.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Europol records surge in fake pharma goods during COVID-19 crisis
20 April 2020   Demand for counterfeit products, particularly fake pharmaceutical and healthcare products, has surged and will continue throughout the current COVID-19 crisis, despite potentially harmful effects on consumers, according to Europol.
Trademarks
EU losing €15bn annually to counterfeiting
10 June 2020   Governments across the EU lose up to €15 billion per year due to the presence of counterfeit goods, according to a newly-released report from the European Union Intellectual Property Office.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis