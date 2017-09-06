Subscribe
mactrunk
6 September 2017Trademarks

Taylor Swift seeks to trademark lyrics from ‘Reputation’ album

Pop star Taylor Swift has begun another round of trademark applications, to coincide with the upcoming release of her album “Reputation”.

In late August, Swift’s marketing company TAS (Taylor Alison Swift) Rights Management applied to register the marks ‘Look what you made me do’, ‘Reputation’, and ‘The old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now’.

The mark ‘ Look what you made me do’, which is also the title of a recently-released song by Swift, is being applied for in international classes 9 (music recordings), 16 (notebooks), 18 (bags), 25 (clothing), 26 (phone accessories), and 41 (entertainment services).

“Look what you made me do” is one of two songs from “Reputation” that have already been released, despite the album not being launched until November.

In February 2015, Swift applied to the US Patent and Trademark Office to register ‘This Sick Beat’, which is a lyric from her single “Shake it Off”.

Other phrases Swift sought to protect include ‘Nice to meet you. Where you been’, a lyric from her song “Blank Space”, and ‘Party like it’s 1989’ – a reference to her album title “1989”.

In response to the previous trademarking activity, musician Ben Norton recorded a protest song, describing the trademarking of the phrases as an “attack on freedom of speech”.

Norton’s track consists of the three words ‘This Sick Beat’ being repeatedly shouted with the words ‘This Sick Beat tm’ flashing on the screen.

In a statement accompanying the video, Norton said that the registering of trademarks for “common idioms” is a “direct attack on one of the most fundamental and inalienable rights of all: our freedom of speech”.

Later in 2015, Swift continued her trend of seeking to trademark phrases that she has made popular, this time filing a seasonal application for the term ‘Swiftmas’.

The phrase is used by Swift’s fans to describe random acts of kindness she makes.

TAS Rights Management filed the application, along with applications for the term ‘Blank space’, the name of one of her songs, and the phrases ‘And I’ll write your name’ and ‘A girl named girl’.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories:

Use of iPhone recording not fair, says judge in 'Dr Phil' case

Independent baker kneads a miracle in battle with Paul Hollywood

Starbucks settles unicorn infringement charge with Brooklyn café

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Merry Swiftmas? Taylor Swift files festive trademark application at the USPTO
11 December 2015   Singer Taylor Swift has continued her trend of seeking to trademark phrases that she has made popular, this time filing a seasonal application for the term ‘Swiftmas’.
Trademarks
Five celebrities who’ve tried to trademark their slogans
12 September 2017   Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is not the only celebrity who has dipped her toes into the trademark world.
Copyright
Taylor Swift taken to court over ‘Shake it Off’, again
20 September 2017   Pop star Taylor Swift has again found herself in court over alleged copyright infringement in relation to her hit song “Shake it Off”.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown