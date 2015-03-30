Subscribe
30 March 2015
Trademarks

Stephen Hawking applies to trademark name

Professor Stephen Hawking, the renowned physicist and inspiration for Oscar-winning film The Theory of Everything, has applied to trademark his name.

Hawking applied for the trademark at the UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO). His application covers goods and services including: computer games, powered wheelchairs, greetings cards, and charitable purposes.

A spokesman for the University of Cambridge, where Hawking is director of research at the centre for theoretical cosmology, told The Sunday Times newspaper he made the move so he could “protect his name and the success it has brought”.

Hawking, who wrote the best selling book A Brief History of Time, is also known for his long-term battle with motor neurone disease, sometimes referred to as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

His life inspired the creation of the 2014 film The Theory of Everything, which charted his career, his battle with his condition, and his relationship with first wife Jane.

Hawking has become a famous face and name over the years and has appeared in TV shows such as The Big Bang Theory and has been characterised in The Simpsons.

Hawking is being represented by law firm Taylor Vinters. He filed the application in his own name earlier this month.

