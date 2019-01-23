Subscribe
istock-506588690-tbotv-1-1
23 January 2019Trademarks

Startup asks for relief from Hulu TM claims

Humu, a human resources startup founded by three former Google employees has filed for declaratory relief from American streaming services provider Hulu.

Humu filed the complaint at the US District Court for the Northern District of California on January 18.

The action for declaratory relief asked the court to “vindicate the rights of Humu to continue use of its trade name and trademark for Humu”.

The startup said it filed a trademark application for ‘Humu’ with the US Patent and Trademark Office in May 2017.

In December that year, it received a cease and desist letter from Hulu, demanding that it stop using the name Humu. The letter also threatened Humu with “costly litigation” if it did not comply.

Hulu said Humu is “confusingly similar” to the ‘Hulu’ trademark.

It said both marks begin with the letter “H”, both have two syllables, both share the rhyming of their two syllables though the double use of the letter U, and both marks employ a consonant between the two letters U, with the consonant being the only letter difference

In its claim for relief, Humu seeks declaration from the court that its use of the ‘Humu’ name does not create “likelihood of confusion, cause dilution or otherwise unlawfully violate Hulu’s rights.”

Humu also said its target customers largely differ from Hulu’s. Humu’s customers are large businesses and organisations, while Hulu is a subscription based streaming services provider, with its business at a retail-consumer level.

It added that the two marks are different in meaning. Hulu is the mandarin word for a type of video service, while Humu is short for “Humu humu nuku nuku apua'a”, a Hawaiian name for triggerfish.

Humu also denied Hulu’s claims that the Humu name will tarnish or otherwise harm Hulu’s mark.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

SCOTUS ruling on confidential sales: lawyers comment

Adobe appeal sent back to district court in licensing row

US Supreme Court says confidential sales can invoke on-sale bar

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Patents
Hulu takes on TiVo over patents
25 May 2017   Subscription video service Hulu has taken on TiVo, a television set-top box maker, in a lawsuit brought in California.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown