Subscribe
13 January 2020TrademarksSarah Morgan

Sideman & Bancroft launches European arm

San Francisco-based Sideman & Bancroft has launched Sideman & Bancroft Europe, with the opening of an office in Paris, France.

The European practice was launched in response to the growing needs of Sideman & Bancroft’s American clients for local European counsel, and of the needs of its European clients for support in their activities in the US, according to the website.

The office will expand the offerings of the firm’s brand integrity and innovation group to clients throughout the EU.

Jeff Hallam, Sideman & Bancroft’s managing partner, said: “Establishing a presence in the European market is a logical extension of our brand protection services.

“Our clients are global businesses with global brand protection considerations, and their focus right now is on Europe. We’re excited to be on the ground to help them develop brand protection strategies targeted to their particular situations within the context of the broader business environment.”

The firm will advise clients on a range of traditional IP and brand protection matters as well as grey market investigations and enforcement, global investigation management, online anti-counterfeit monitoring, and global customs advice and programme development.

Béatrice Martinet, who joined the firm in 2013 after practising IP law for ten years in France at Salans (now Dentons) and Bird & Bird, will lead the Paris office

She said: “I have seven years’ experience collaborating with my colleagues in the US on our clients’ global brand protection issues. I look forward to continuing to work closely with them while developing our footprint in France, and beyond.”

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown