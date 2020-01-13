Sideman & Bancroft launches European arm

San Francisco-based Sideman & Bancroft has launched Sideman & Bancroft Europe, with the opening of an office in Paris, France.

The European practice was launched in response to the growing needs of Sideman & Bancroft’s American clients for local European counsel, and of the needs of its European clients for support in their activities in the US, according to the website.

The office will expand the offerings of the firm’s brand integrity and innovation group to clients throughout the EU.

Jeff Hallam, Sideman & Bancroft’s managing partner, said: “Establishing a presence in the European market is a logical extension of our brand protection services.

“Our clients are global businesses with global brand protection considerations, and their focus right now is on Europe. We’re excited to be on the ground to help them develop brand protection strategies targeted to their particular situations within the context of the broader business environment.”

The firm will advise clients on a range of traditional IP and brand protection matters as well as grey market investigations and enforcement, global investigation management, online anti-counterfeit monitoring, and global customs advice and programme development.

Béatrice Martinet, who joined the firm in 2013 after practising IP law for ten years in France at Salans (now Dentons) and Bird & Bird, will lead the Paris office

She said: “I have seven years’ experience collaborating with my colleagues in the US on our clients’ global brand protection issues. I look forward to continuing to work closely with them while developing our footprint in France, and beyond.”

