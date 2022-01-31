Subscribe
shutterstock_96721225_steve_heap
31 January 2022Trademarks

SCOTUS urged to consider Lanham Act’s scope

Distribution company Hetronic Germany has petitioned the US Supreme Court to overturn a $113 million ruling which found that the Lanham Act could extend to sales activity outside of the US.

Hetronic Germany said its affiliates, including Abitron Austria, filed the petition on January 21. Docketed on Thursday, January 26, the petition claimed that the US Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit had erred in finding that the Lanham Act applies extraterritorially to all of the foreign sales made by the distributors.

In August last year, the Tenth Circuit upheld a $113 million award to Hetronic International, with Circuit Judge Gregory Phillips writing that the Lanham Act applied to Hetronic Germany and its affiliates as its actions had a “substantial effect on US commerce”.

US-based Hetronic International had sued its European distributors after one of the distributor’s employees claimed that an old research and development agreement meant that they, not Hetronic, owned the rights to Hetronic’s trademarks and other IP. The distributor then began manufacturing its own identical products and selling them under the Hetronic brand.

According to the distributors, of approximately $90 million in sales, 97% were purely foreign. They claimed that the Lanham Act can “sometimes apply extraterritorially” but insisted that the act’s reach did not extend to making foreign sales to foreign customers.

However, the Tenth Circuit concluded that an Oklahoma court had properly applied the Lanham Act as the foreign activity had a substantial effect on US commerce. While the court refused to restrict an injunction to US sales or products likely to reach the US, it did limit the injunction to the countries in which Hetronic currently markets or sells its products.

Now, the distributors have asked the Supreme Court to review the decision, claiming that the Tenth Circuit “adopted an expansive view that other courts, including the Fourth Circuit, have concededly rejected”.

The petition said that the appeals courts have “badly splintered” on the Lanham Act’s scope. It added: “They have adopted at least six different tests for determining when the Lanham Act applies extraterritorially—including the novel approach the Tenth Circuit devised here. This case presents that conflict starkly.”

The distributors continued: “Nothing supports giving the Lanham Act such blatantly protectionist effect, which defies basic territoriality principles, contradicts US treaty commitments, threatens international friction, and invites other countries to respond in kind.”

According to the petition, the case is an “ideal vehicle for clarifying the Lanham Act’s extraterritorial reach—or lack thereof”.

A response from Hetronic International is due on February 25, 2022.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories

Waymo sues California DMV over driverless vehicle safety stats

Twitter rejects most copyright takedown requests

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Tenth Circuit grapples with scope of Lanham Act
26 August 2021   The US Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit has upheld a $113 million award to Hetronic, ruling that the Lanham Act can extend to foreign sales activity.
Trademarks
Brand owner’s friend: the Lanham Act at 75
5 July 2021   The Trademark Act of 1946 has changed over the decades but remains a bedrock of US trademark law, says Cindy Walden of Fish & Richardson.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown