Subscribe
shutterstock_452099194_brianpirwin
21 February 2019Trademarks

SCOTUS examines TM licensing post-bankruptcy

The US Supreme Court yesterday heard  oral arguments in Mission Product Holdings v Tempnology in which it will consider whether a debtor-licensor’s rejection of a trademark licence agreement in bankruptcy results in complete termination of the licence agreement.

Daniel Lowenthal, a partner at  Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler in New York, said yesterday’s argument showed that “justices are grappling to find the right answer to a question that has split lower courts”.

One topic the court explored was the decision of the US Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit to amend the Bankruptcy Code during a case in 1985 ( Lubrizol Enterprises v. Richmond Metal Fin).

The amendment determined that the licensee of a patent could retain its rights even if the licensor rejects the licence in bankruptcy, but did did not cover trademark licenses.

Yesterday’s arguments before the court explored the significance of the amendment, and why the appeals court did not include trademarks in its changes to the code.

Mission Product argued that the court did not reject the possibility of amending the code for trademarks. It said Congress did not include trademarks because it “was dealing with an emergency with respect to patent licenses because the situation was described as urgent”.

The court “recognised that trademarks do have some differences from patents, and it thought that further study was required in order to shape the federal rules that would govern the parties' relationship,” Mission Product argued.

Robert Gerstein, a partner at  Marshall, Gerstein & Borun in Chicago, said Mission Product had “a difficult time explaining why the lower court partially overruled Lubrizol, creating an exception for patent and copyright licenses, but intentionally left trademarks out of that statutory fix”.

One justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, agreed with Mission Product. Ginsburg said the court “didn’t take any position on Lubrizol one way or another in the trademark context. It did quite specifically in the patent context, but it didn’t either approve or disapprove” Lubrizol as applied to trademark licenses.

The justices were also concerned by what happens to the trademark if the debtor-licensor is not able to monitor quality control of the mark.

Patrick Dinardo, a partner at  Sullivan & Worcester in Boston, said “some members of the court seemed to accept the distinction between the obligation to maintain the mark (which they all agreed could be rejected by the debtor-licensor) and the right to use it”.

Dinardo said this seemed favourable to Mission Product, who argued that “even if the licensor rejects the contract, it should not be able to take back by reason of its own breach, the license rights already granted pre-petition”.

The court also heard arguments from Tempnology on whether a debtor-licensor can terminate a licence by rejecting it in bankruptcy.

Gerstein said Tempnology’s counsel had a “difficult time convincing the court that a debtor-licensor could terminate a license by rejecting it in bankruptcy”, when the statute says rejection is “simply a breach of the contract freeing the debtor from performing” its duty.

“This is almost universally recognised in other contexts as distinct from termination,” Gerstein said.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
Licensing in a Crisis: Treat it Like a Marriage
18 November 2020   Successfully maintaining the licensee-licensor relationship through a crisis means both sides making concessions, Aislinn Burton explains.
Trademarks
SCOTUS to decide future of TM after licensor declares bankruptcy
19 February 2019   On Wednesday, the US Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case between athletic-wear maker Mission Product Holdings and Tempnology, a company which previously sold cooling fabrics.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown