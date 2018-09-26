Subscribe
brazil_realthing
26 September 2018TrademarksPaulo Parente Marques Mendes and Beatriz Vergaça Castro

Protecting ‘It’s the real thing’

Slogans are expressions, phrases or advertising signs which, through catchy phrases, easily and quickly remind the public of a certain product or service of a specific brand and can indicate whether one is successful or famous.

Although valuable to branding, marketing and advertising, in Brazil slogans have softer and more flexible protection than a trademark; since the Brazilian Industrial Property Law of 1996, they are no longer protectable by any kind of public title or registration. Public titles, such as trademark registrations, are normally strict, and provide some degree of legal certainty and rights to publicity, apart from establishing a priority date, which can be important in a legal proceeding.

Until the Brazilian Industrial Property Law changed, in 1996, it was possible to register a slogan as a trademark, or even on its own, with a specific slogan registration, which was also under the authority of the Brazilian Patent and Trademark Office (INPI). The specific registration lasted three years, with the possibility of unlimited, successive extensions. If the titleholder introduced any modification in the slogan, the registration granted became null, and a new request needed to be filed, so it was generally recommended not to make changes to them.

The South American trade bloc Mercosur’s Protocol on Harmonization of IP Norms on Trademarks and Geographical Indications, through its Common Market Council’s decision 8/95, in which there was an effort to harmonise some of the IP protections among member countries, recommended the protection and registration of slogans was possible through trademarks. However, even though this protocol was brought before congress in Brazil as Draft Legislative Decree 475/97, it was withdrawn from the Congress agenda in 2000.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis