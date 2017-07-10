Subscribe
chrisat
10 July 2017Trademarks

Philip Morris to pay Australian government after losing plain packaging lawsuit

Tobacco company Philip Morris has been ordered to pay the Australian government after losing a lawsuit against it.

The order, handed down by the Permanent Court of Arbitration, an intergovernmental organisation, redacted the sum from its decision.

However, it was reported by The Sydney Morning Herald that it could be as high as A$50 million ($38 million).

The case arose after Philip Morris challenged Australia’s Tobacco Plain Packaging Act 2011, which makes it mandatory for tobacco products to include graphic health warnings to discourage the use of tobacco products.

The case was originally concluded in March, but the ruling was only been made available this week.

Tobacco plain packaging has since been implemented in countries such as France and England.

As previously reported by WIPR, Philip Morris and other tobacco companies also challenged plain packaging laws in England but their attempts have been unsuccessful.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Tobacco companies challenge English plain packaging laws
26 May 2015   Tobacco companies British American Tobacco and Philip Morris International have ignited a legal challenge against recently introduced plain packaging laws for cigarettes sold in England.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis