Philip Morris to pay Australian government after losing plain packaging lawsuit

Tobacco company Philip Morris has been ordered to pay the Australian government after losing a lawsuit against it.

The order, handed down by the Permanent Court of Arbitration, an intergovernmental organisation, redacted the sum from its decision.

However, it was reported by The Sydney Morning Herald that it could be as high as A$50 million ($38 million).

The case arose after Philip Morris challenged Australia’s Tobacco Plain Packaging Act 2011, which makes it mandatory for tobacco products to include graphic health warnings to discourage the use of tobacco products.

The case was originally concluded in March, but the ruling was only been made available this week.

Tobacco plain packaging has since been implemented in countries such as France and England.

As previously reported by WIPR, Philip Morris and other tobacco companies also challenged plain packaging laws in England but their attempts have been unsuccessful.