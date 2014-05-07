Subscribe
shutterstock-177019262-web
Photo: wideonet / Shutterstock.com
8 May 2014Trademarks

Ownership of Misfits ‘fiend skull’ logo in dispute

Glenn Danzig, ex-member of punk outfit Misfits, is suing the group for damages over the use of the band’s ‘fiend skull’ logo, which he claims he has rights to.

Danzig has filed a lawsuit against Misfits’ founding member Jerry Only, real name Gerald Caiafa, and the band’s label Cyclopian Music Inc over attempts to register the trademarked designs with the US Patent and Trademark Office.

He claims the attempts violate a 1994 agreement between himself and Caiafa to share the rights over the name ‘Misfits’ and the associated logo and artwork.

Danzig left Misfits in 1983 to pursue other musical projects. In 2000, Caiafa formed a new group with the same name, and registered ‘Misfits’ as a trademark.

He later entered into a merchandising deal with retailer Hot Topic, which used the logo in a variety of products including t-shirts, bikinis and Ugg boots. In the complaint, Danzig claims he did not receive any royalties from this commercial partnership.

The band said: “Glenn Danzig has no legal right to, and no interest in, Cyclopian’s Misfits licences or business ventures period. Danzig’s lawsuit is nothing more than a calculated attempt to unfairly and improperly enrich himself from revenue streams to which he is not entitled.”

The design of the logo was inspired by the 1946 film Crimson Ghost and was first used by the band for a poster advertising a concert in 1979.

The lawsuit was filed last month at the Central District of California, Western Division.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide