Subscribe
imageedit_8_4097645435
14 October 2019TrademarksSaman Javed

Online bank sues Facebook’s Calibra over ‘identical’ logo

Online bank  Current has filed a trademark infringement suit against Facebook over the logo of the social media company’s new financial services subsidiary,  Calibra.

The complaint, filed October 10 at the  US District Court for the Southern District of New York, said Facebook’s Calibra logo design is “nearly identical” to Current’s logo.

In 2016, Current employed branding agency  Character SF, which is also named as a defendant in the suit, to design its logo for use in connection with its banking services.

It said the dispute arose when Facebook announced the formation of its financial services subsidiary Calibra in June. The first product Calibra will introduce is a digital wallet for Libra, a new global currency powered by blockchain technology.

According to the filing, Facebook also hired Character SF to create Calibra’s branding identity.

“Because Current had previously engaged Character to design the Current trademarks, Character had full knowledge of the Current marks,” the filing said.

Additionally, Current said the branding agency knew the Calibra logo design was “not only confusingly similar to, but virtually identical” to the online bank’s logo.

“Character failed to inform the Calibra that it was providing them with a logo design nearly identical to the logo design Character had previously created for Current for use in connection with nearly identical banking services,” the complaint said.

In its request for an injunction, Current said it had sent Calibra several letters objecting to its use of the infringing mark, but all efforts to come to a mutually acceptable resolution had been unsuccessful.

WIPR has contacted Facebook for comment.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Facebook accuses Chinese companies of TM infringement
4 March 2019   Social media company Facebook and its subsidiary Instagram have taken four Chinese companies to court over trademark infringement.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown