Subscribe
shutterstock_247014304_legend_art
30 April 2019Trademarks

Off-White claims quotation marks as common law trademark rights

US-based fashion label  Off-White has filed a trademark infringement complaint, which claims it has common law trademark rights for using quotation marks around words.

In its complaint, filed yesterday April 29 at the  US District Court for the Central District of California, Off-White said one of jewellery-maker  Rastaclat’s bracelets was infringing several Off-White trademarks.

Off-White said it has extensively used quotation marks around terms in commerce, and the public has come to recognise such quotation marks as being a source identifier for the brand.

One example of how this is used by Off-White on its products is on a black wallet, which has the term “wallet” written across it in bold white text.

Off-White alleged that the packaging of Rastaclat’s bracelet infringed these common law rights. As evidence, Off-White submitted the insert card from the bracelet’s packaging, which has “insert card” written on it.

Additionally, Rastaclat’s bracelet also features a red zip tie. In its complaint, Off-White said it has a number of pending trademark applications including the “Off-White Red Zip Tie” which it also uses on a number of its items.

But, according to  The Fashion Law, in December 2018 the US Trademark Office preliminary rejected Off-White’s application. It said it was “confusingly similar” to at least two existing marks. Moreover, it said the configuration of the zip tie is “functional” and cannot be protected as a trademark.

It said Rastaclat was referencing Off-White on the bracelet’s packaging and copying the format of the text on certain Off-White packaging.

In its complaint, Off-White said its counsel had sent cease and desist letters to retailers Zumiez and Finish Line, also named as defendants in the suit, asking them to stop sales of the bracelets.

To support its claims of potential consumer confusion, Off-White submitted evidence from eBay listings selling Rastaclat’s bracelets as “Rastaclat Off-Clat Off-White Virgil Abloh White Bracelet”, as well as a YouTube unboxing video with 28,386 views, entitled “Off white Rastaclat review off-clat bracelet”.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

Alibaba to settle $250m counterfeits class action

LG Chem sues SK Innovation for trade secrets theft

SCOTUS asks for government views in Oracle v Google

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown