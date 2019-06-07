Subscribe
7 June 2019Trademarks

Nipsey Hussle’s brother rivals the Crips for ‘The Marathon Continues’ TM

The brother of late American rapper and community activist, Nipsey Hussle, has filed a rival trademark application by a gang for a slogan associated with the dead rapper.

On May 28, Hussle’s brother Samiel Asghedom filed an application with the US Patent and Trademark Office to trademark the phrase ‘The Marathon Continues’.

Asghedom applied to register the mark for goods such as t-shirts, sweaters and varsity jackets, as well as services such as the production of television and radio programmes, the promotion of community services and emotional learning.

But, a trademark application for the same slogan had already been filed earlier, on May 16, by the Crips LLC. Following the rapper’s death, members of the Crips gang formed the company, Crips LLC, which aims to continue Hussle’s efforts in community activism and gang intervention.

Crips LLC has applied to trademark the phrase in relation to services including “arranging and conducting youth sports programmes, entertainment services” and “educational manuals for gang prevention”.

The slogan in dispute, “The Marathon Continues,” is the name of Hussle’s sixth mixtape, which was released in November 2011. ‘The Marathon’ is also the name of the clothing store he ran before his death.

Hussle, who was murdered on March 31, had joined the Crips at age 14, but later distanced himself from the gang to focus on community activism and preventing gang violence in his local area.

Since his death, Asghedom filed a petition at the Superior Court of California County of Los Angeles asking to be put in charge of his late brother’s estate.

