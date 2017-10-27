Subscribe
istock-467456109_400tmax
27 October 2017Trademarks

NFL and Seattle Seahawks oppose trademark

American football team the Seattle Seahawks and the National Football League (NFL) have taken issue with a trademark filed by a Washington-based individual.

The Seahawks filed a notice of opposition at the US Patent and Trademark Office’s (USPTO) Trademark Trial and Appeal Board on Wednesday, October 25, against a trademark filed by Lee Watson.

Applied for in February this year, ‘ Tw Elves’ covers class 25 (athletic apparel) and was published for opposition in the Official Gazette in June.

The opposition said that “for many years, and long before the February 15, 2017 filing date” of the mark, the Seahawks and NFL have used similar marks in connection with their business of “organising, conducting, and promoting the Seahawks football franchise”.

The mark ‘12’, US number 5,0084,564, is owned by the Seahawks and covers class 25. The team also owns the marks ‘We are 12’ and ‘The 12s’.

The 12th man is a term for fans of teams in American football, and in 1984, the Seahawks retired the number 12 jersey in honour of its fans.

Before kickoff at every home game in the Seahawks’ stadium, CenturyLink Field, a giant flag is raised in honour of the 12s.

According to the Seahawks, the new mark would confuse or deceive consumers, “with consequent injury to opposers and to the public”.

In September, the NFL challenged a trademark application which it claimed was too similar to a logo used by the Indianapolis Colts.

An answer to the notice of opposition was due in this proceeding on October 16, but no answer was filed, so default judgment was entered.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown