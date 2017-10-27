Subscribe
istock-579132856_foxys_forest_manufacture
27 October 2017Trademarks

New Zealand café to rebrand after Coca-Cola enforcement

A café based in Wellington, New Zealand is having to rebrand after receiving a legal threat from Coca-Cola.

Innocent Foods, a vegan-friendly café, informed news website Stuff of the issue on Wednesday, October 25.

According to the news story, the co-owners opened the eatery four months ago, selling cold-pressed juices under the Innocent name.

Coca-Cola owns the Innocent brand, a range of smoothies and food, which launched in the UK in 1999.

“The couple has a deadline of November 16 to come up with a new name. They say it will cost them almost NZ$7,000 ($4,790) after forking out about NZ$40,000 on the initial business plan,” said Stuff.

Coca-Cola, through its subsidiary Fresh Trading, owns the mark ‘Innocent’ in New Zealand under registration number 1,330,849 for classes 32 (smoothies), 29 (dairy products), and 30 (cereals and biscuits).

Innocent Foods was then inundated with new name suggestions on its Facebook page, including ‘Inner Sense Foods' and ‘Guilt Free’.

“To see everyone banding together to support us and understanding that what we are doing here is the complete opposite to what these mean greedy corporations are doing is just so beautiful to watch,” said the café.

The eatery will be re-branded in three weeks’ time.

Coca-Cola is currently in settlement negotiations with confectionery producer Haribo after a trademark dispute in the US.

Haribo had filed a trademark application for a ‘Haribo’ mark consisting of the design of a cola bottle tipped slightly to the left, with the wording ‘Haribo’ printed across the centre in brown lettering outlined in white, and covering international class 30 (confectionery).

The proceedings are suspended until November 22.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Haribo and Coca-Cola seek to settle differences over TM
1 June 2017   The Coca-Cola Company and confectionary producer Haribo are in the midst of negotiating a settlement agreement after a trademark dispute.
Trademarks
EUIPO erred in Coca-Cola clash, says General Court
7 December 2017   Coca-Cola emerged victorious this morning as the EU General Court ruled that the European Union Intellectual Property Office incorrectly analysed a trademark case that had gone against the multinational.
Trademarks
Coffeehouse hits back at Coca-Cola opposition
14 February 2018   Multinational company Coca-Cola has a fight on its hands—a San Diego-based coffeehouse has answered the drinks company’s trademark opposition, claiming that Coca-Cola will not be damaged by the mark ‘Freestyle Xpresso’.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis