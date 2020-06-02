Subscribe
jarretera
2 June 2020TrademarksRory O'Neill

Nestlé must drop ‘Incredible Burger’, says Dutch court

Nestlé has been forced to change the name of its plant-based burger after a Dutch court upheld a US vegan food maker’s trademark complaint.

The Swiss foods conglomerate’s Incredible Burger will now be renamed as ‘Sensational’ in Europe, marking a win for California-based start-up  Impossible Foods.

Nestlé announced the launch of its vegan Incredible Burger last July, its most significant foray into the meat-free market to date.

But the new brand was met with opposition from Impossible, who claimed the Incredible Burger would cause confusion.

The US company has yet to formally launch in the EU but owns a series of EU trademarks for the ‘Impossible’ name covering food products.

Impossible Foods announced today, June 2 that it had won an injunction at the District Court of The Hague.

The injunction bars Nestlé from marketing its burgers under the ‘Incredible’ brand and imposes a fine of €25,000 (£27,932) per day if the infringing products remain on the market.

“We’re grateful that the court recognised the importance of our trademarks and supported our efforts to protect our brand against incursion from a powerful multinational giant,” said Impossible Foods chief legal officer Dana Wagner.

Nestlé, meanwhile, says it will dispute the court’s findings.

“We are disappointed by this provisional ruling as it is our belief that anyone should be able to use descriptive terms such as ‘incredible’ that explain the qualities of a product,” a Nestlé spokesperson said.

“We will of course abide by this decision, but in parallel, we will file an appeal,” the spokesperson added.

The new ‘Sensational Burger’ name reflects the “the senses that are stimulated by our burger,” the Swiss company added.

Nestlé’s plant-free burgers are marketed under the ‘Awesome Burger’ brand in the US, where it competes directly with Impossible Foods.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Oatly milks vegan trademark success at General Court
21 January 2021   The Second Chamber of the EU General Court yesterday, January 20, upheld a trademark appeal brought by vegan food brand Oatly, overturning an earlier decision by the European Union Intellection Property Office.
Trademarks
UKIPO revokes and rewords Nestlé TMs
22 September 2022   Health food chain wanted to revoke two marks for non-use | Nestlé failed to prove use of ‘S-26’ in relation to milk within five years.
Patents
Plant-based food company thwarts lawsuit dismissal bid
15 November 2022   Dispute centres on ingredients used in plant-based meat products | Dismissal bid concerned five patents covering imitation meat with no animal protein.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Spanish firm’s 10 partner promotions ‘adds to competitive edge’