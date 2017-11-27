Subscribe
vesilvio-istockphoto-com-disney-1-1
27 November 2017Trademarks

Musician refuses to let it go in copyright suit against Disney

A California-based musician has taken on Disney, claiming the media multinational ripped off one of his songs for “Let it Go”, a hit number in the film “ Frozen”.

Jaime Ciero sued Disney, along with singer Demi Lovato, actor Idina Menzel and the songwriters of “Let it Go”, at the US District Court for the Central District of California on Thursday, November 23.

Menzel, who voiced the character Elsa in Disney’s film, performed the song, while Lovato did a pop version of it.

Ciero claimed that his song “Volar”, which was published in 2008, was misappropriated and unlawfully copied and reproduced to create “Let it Go”.

Another version of the song was recorded and performed by Ciero and the singer Karina Moreno.

“Since its initial release and publication, the subject song was a huge international success, reaching millions of listeners and landing on numerous charts of the most popular and top-performing songs,” said the lawsuit of the original track.

“Let it Go” bears similarities “so striking as to preclude the possibility that the latter song was independently created”, according to Ciero.

Ciero said that the songs contain “note combinations and structures, hooks, melodies, lyrics, themes, production, and textures that are at least substantially similar”.

To compare the songs, click here for “ Let it Go” and here for “ Volar”.

The musician is seeking injunctive relief and profits from the film—which earned nearly $1.3 billion in worldwide box office revenue—as well as its music and marketing.

“Frozen” is no stranger to copyright disputes.

In 2014, New Jersey-based author Isabella Tanikumi accused the film of infringing copyright in her memoirs, one of which is “Yearnings of the Heart”.

Tanikumi claimed that there were 18 instances of “characters, plots, sub-plots and the storyline” being lifted from her work, but a US judge ruled that “Frozen” didn’t infringe the copyright.

WIPR also reported that filmmaker Kelly Wilson had claimed that a teaser trailer for “Frozen” was substantially similar to a short film she created called “The Snowman”.

And in 2015, an official song for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics came under fire for allegedly copying “Let it Go” itself.

Some YouTubers who listened to “The Ice and Snow Dance”, created by Chinese songwriter Zhao Zhao, claimed that the song had jumped on the back of the success of “Frozen” and “Let it Go”.

The song was subsequently removed from YouTube.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories:

Activision granted more time to oppose ‘Call of Doo Dee’ mark

EU General Court backs decision dismissing ‘Ezmix’ trademark

The future of IPR: which way will SCOTUS rule?

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Indie band and Demi Lovato sign truce in song dispute
14 December 2017   Singer Demi Lovato has settled a clash with a US-based indie band that accused her of copying their song.
Trademarks
Disney takes issue with Winnie the Pooh quote mark
22 December 2017   “You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.”
Trademarks
Disney under fire over ‘Hakuna matata’ trademark
19 December 2018   Disney has come under fire for its ‘Hakuna matata’ trademark in recent days, with a petition calling on the media conglomerate to drop the mark gaining traction online.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown