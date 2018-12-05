Mexico trademark cancellations: Muddying the water on non-use

In Mexico, as in many jurisdictions, the law that regulates trademark registrations sanctions the lack of use by a trademark owner or a licensee with the cancellation of the registration.

For this purpose, the Mexican IP Law establishes that a trademark registration shall be cancelled when its owner or licensee recorded before the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI) does not demonstrate the effective use of the trademark for the products or services for which it was registered during the last three consecutive years from the filing of the non-use cancellation action.