30 January 2018Trademarks

Meryl Streep files trademark for her name

Actor Meryl Streep has applied to trademark her name in the US.

Dated January 22, the application covers entertainment services, personal appearances and other services including speaking engagements and autograph signings.

She filed the application under her full name Mary Louise Streep.

Streep is considered one of the best female actors of all time, and has won three Academy Awards. The third came after she portrayed late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the 2011 film “The Iron Lady”.

Streep most recently starred in “The Post” as publisher of The Washington Post in the newspaper’s battle against the US government’s attempt to cover up the country’s poor performance in the Vietnam War.

The film is directed by Steven Spielberg and also features Tom Hanks, but neither has sought trademark protection for their names, according to US Patent and Trademark Office records.

Streep is not the first celebrity to seek trademark protection. As noted by Article One Partners, an IP research community, other famous faces entering the trademark stage include Paris Hilton and the couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Last year, WIPR also dived into the world of celebrity trademarks, after singer-songwriter Taylor Swift applied to trademark the lyrics to one of her albums.

According to IMDb, Streep’s trademarks (in the non-legal sense) include being a perfectionist and being able to master almost any accent.

