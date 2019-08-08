Levi Strauss and YSL settle ‘tab’ dispute

Levi Strauss and fashion house Yves Saint Laurent ( YSL) have entered into a settlement, ending a trademark infringement dispute between the parties.

In a filing on Tuesday, August 6 at the US District Court for the Northern District of California, the brands moved to dismiss all claims against each other.

The settlement comes less than a year after Levi’s accused YSL of trademark infringement and dilution of its famous ‘Tab device’ mark in November 2018, as reported by WIPR.

Levi also made allegations of unfair competition.

The trademark in dispute, is a textile marker or brand identifier, typically in the colour red, which is sewn into one of the seams of garments such as jeans, jackets and shirts.

In its original complaint, Levi said its ‘tab device’ trademark has been used since 1936 and provides a “‘sight identification’ of Levi Strauss’ products”.

It alleged that YSL was infringing its trademark by making and selling jeans with “highly similar” pocket tab devices, adding that this would likely confuse consumers.

“Unless YSL is restrained by this court, it will continue and/or expand its illegal activities and otherwise continue to cause great and irreparable damage and injury to Levi Strauss,” Levi’s claimed.

Levi had asked the court for triple damages, YSL’s profits deriving from sales of the disputed products, and attorneys’ fees.

The settlement ends all claims and counterclaims by the parties.

