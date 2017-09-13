Lathrop Gage appoints IP attorney Julie Matthews as of counsel in Chicago

Lathrop Gage has appointed former Parker Ibrahim & Berg partner Julie Matthews as of counsel in the firm’s Chicago office.

Matthews is described in the statement, released yesterday, September 12, as an “accomplished attorney”, and has experience in strategic IP counselling, business transactions and advertising law.

She has experience in negotiating licence agreements and other IP-related agreements for clients across sectors, including hospitality, personal care, advertising and new media.

Matthews has also served on a number of International Trademark Association (INTA) committees.

