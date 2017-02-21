Lacoste trademark revoked by New Zealand’s highest court

The Supreme Court of New Zealand today revoked a trademark depicting a crocodile that is owned by fashion brand Lacoste.

Crocodile International, another fashion company, applied to revoke Lacoste’s trademark (number 70068), which features an image of a crocodile and the word ‘crocodile’, in 2008.

Although Lacoste accepted that it had never used the trademark in the form registered, it argued that it had used trademarks that “differed in ways that did not alter the distinctive character of [the] trademark”.

New Zealand’s assistant commissioner of trademarks had agreed to revoke it, holding that Lacoste’s use of another trademark did not constitute use of the 70068 mark.

But that decision was overturned by New Zealand’s High Court, where Justice David Collins considered a Lacoste device mark and a device-and-word mark (which features an image of a crocodile and the word ‘Lacoste’).

He held that points of difference between the trademarks used by Lacoste and the 70068 mark were insignificant and didn’t alter the distinctive character of the 70068 mark.

Crocodile International appealed, but the High Court’s decision was upheld by the Court of Appeal in 2016.

The court held that “the crocodile is the central idea and message” of the trademark, not the word ‘crocodile’ or the combination of the word and image.

In July last year, Crocodile International was granted leave to appeal to the Supreme Court, asking the question: “Did the Court of Appeal err in upholding the High Court decision to set aside the order made by the assistant commissioner of trademarks revoking trademark 70068?”

The Supreme Court concluded that there were “significant visual differences” between the 70068 mark and the other Lacoste marks that altered the “distinctive character”of the mark.

“The court was bolstered in its conclusion by considering the survey evidence, policy considerations and the rest of the Trade Marks Act,” said a press release.

Registration of the 70068 mark was revoked from December 12, 1999, given that there was no use in the three-year period ending on that date.

