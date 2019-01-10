Korean police seize counterfeit Apple earphones and chargers

Apple is reportedly set to present a plaque to Korean police who seized nearly $900,000 worth of counterfeits of the company’s products, it has been reported.

The Korea Herald reported that Donald Shruhan, senior regional director of Apple’s Asia-Pacific operations, plans to visit a police station in Bucheon on Friday, January 11, to present the award.

Local police seized 1 billion won ($894,000) worth of counterfeit goods including Apple earphones and charging cables. The alleged distributors are under investigation for fraud and trademark infringement, the paper said.

According to the report, the counterfeits are believed to have originated from China. Korean police are investigating the routes the counterfeiters used to smuggle the goods into the country.

Apple goods have been a target for counterfeiting operations in the past. In February 2018, WIPR reported that Chinese national Jinhua Li had pled guilty in the US to smuggling more than 40,000 fake Apple products. Li earned over $1.1 million in proceeds from the operation.

