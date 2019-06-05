Subscribe
shutterstock_631705955_araratart
5 June 2019Trademarks

Kahlo family at odds over Frida TM rights

A dispute has arisen over ownership of trademark rights related to the late Mexican painter Frida Kahlo.

Frida Kahlo Corporation (FKC), a Panamanian-based company incorporated by Kahlo’s estate in 2008 to manage and licence trademarks for Kahlo’s name and image, filed a lawsuit on Monday, June 3, seeking a declaration that a rival company had infringed its IP.

FKC claimed that it is the owner of 20 US trademarks covering Kahlo’s name and designs bearing her image.

In the suit, filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida, FKC alleged that Mexican company VersaLicensing was falsely claiming to represent the trademark rights.

FKC claimed that VersaLicensing had been unlawfully granted authority to licence the trademarks to other companies by Familia Kahlo, a company established by Mara Cristina Teresa Romeo Pinedo, a former FKC director and daughter of the Mexican artist’s niece, Isolda Pinedo Kahlo.

The suit claimed that in 2011, Pinedo and her daughter became “disaffected” with FKC and “proceeded to undermine the validity of the FKC marks by attacking the legitimacy of FKC’s rights to the ‘Frida Kahlo’ brand online and through social media”.

Their actions form part of a “a campaign to misappropriate the rights that Isolda Pinedo Kahlo rightfully and legally ceded to FKC, in order to profit at FKC’s expense and detriment,” the company alleged.

Now, according to the suit, VersaLicensing claims to represent the Frida Kahlo brand and trademarks. The complaint cited posts on VersaLicensing’s Instagram page advertising t-shirts bearing Kahlo’s name and image.

In the suit, FKC accused VersaLicensing of contributory trademark infringement, false designation of origin, unfair competition and false advertising.

FKC is seeking a declaration from the court that is the rightful owner of the Frida Kahlo marks, as well as compensatory damages in excess of $75,000 and the repayment of lost profits.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

Second Circuit asked to weigh in on struggle over ‘Friday the 13th’ copyright

Trial begins in Huawei trade secrets theft case against former employee

USITC finds Comcast infringed Rovi patent

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Artist seeks cancellation of Frida Kahlo TM
11 June 2019   An artist has sued the company which claims to own the trademark rights to Mexican painter Frida Kahlo’s name and image.
Trademarks
Mexican company takes Frida Kahlo’s family to court
15 September 2022   Dispute over stage show based on artist’s life | production company claims it paid $12,000 for exclusive rights but discovered “Frida, The Musical” was being prepped for Broadway.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide