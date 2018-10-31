Subscribe
istock-466162767-brianajackson
31 October 2018Trademarks

Judge may ditch some counterclaims in Nestlé trademark dispute

District Judge John Kronstadt has stated his “tentative” plans to partially grant and partially deny Nestlé’s motions to dismiss counterclaims that were made by its franchisee, amid the parties’ IP dispute.

Kronstadt shared his views (pdf) in a hearing at the US District Court for the Central District of California on Monday, October 29.

The dispute dates back to October 2016, when the Canadian arm of multinational food and beverage corporation Nestlé accused its franchisee, Crest Foods, of trademark infringement.

Crest Foods operates dessert cafés under the Nestlé brand, but Nestlé claimed that it had used the ‘Nestlé’ and ‘Toll House’ trademarks without authorisation.

In its complaint (pdf), Nestlé claimed that Crest Foods had also wilfully and materially breached written contracts concerning the marks, which were authorised in 2000 for the “limited purpose of developing a series of quick service cafés that reflect, honour, and enhance the Nestlé Toll House brand”.

However, Crest Foods allegedly “drastically exceeded” the scope of its rights by engaging in a “series of unauthorised uses of the famous” trademarks.

In response to the allegations, which Crest Foods denied, the dessert café operator filed a number of counterclaims against Nestlé.

In the latest amended counterclaim, filed in June, Crest Foods said that Nestlé had acted in bad faith in its dealings with Crest Foods and had committed “tortious conduct”.

Nestlé’s conduct was intended to frustrate Crest Foods’ business agreements with other Nestlé entities, and has cost the dessert café operator more than $190 million to date, according to Crest Foods.

Other counterclaims included trade libel, unfair competition, and negligent frustration of purpose.

Nestlé asked the court to dismiss Crest Foods’ counterclaims, as there is “no legal or factual basis” for them. Nestlé made reference to Crest Foods’ previous counterclaims which, last year and this year, the court dismissed for this same reason.

Crest Foods “continued to amend its counterclaims for the improper purpose of needlessly complicating and increasing the costs of this litigation”, Nestlé said.

On Monday’s hearing, Kronstadt did not specify which aspects of the counterclaims he plans to grant in part and deny in part, and he warned the parties that his current views are only “tentative”.

Kronstadt then set deadlines relating to the filing of reports, and said that a hearing on all the motions would take place on April 15, 2019. A final pre-trial conference will be held on June 10, 2019.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories

Clarivate Analytics adds AI company to portfolio

Fed Circuit sides with Converse in TM appeal from USITC

Sony licenses PlayStation VR design patent to Lenovo

Latham promotes IP lawyers to partner and counsel

MoFo strengthens antitrust practice with Baker Botts hire

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Nestlé aims to crumble franchisee in trademark suit
10 October 2016   Nestlé has targeted its franchisee Crest Foods, an operator of dessert café restaurants, in a trademark infringement claim.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown