Subscribe
shutterstock-141614215-web
Helga Esteb / Shutterstock.com
15 January 2015Trademarks

Jessica Alba claims there is honestly no confusion in trademark spat

Actress Jessica Alba has sued a cosmetics retailer after it sent her business venture The Honest Company a cease-and-desist letter over a skin lotion.

Cosmedicine had targeted Alba's company, which sells a range of goods including toxin-free skin products, last week.

The letter claimed that The Honest Company brand, which is used on a face and body lotion, and the name of the Honest Face lotion that Cosmedicine stocks were too similar.

But, in a lawsuit filed at the US District Court for the Central District of California on January 12, Alba’s company claimed there was no likelihood of confusion.

Santa Monica-based The Honest Company claimed that the two products would not be confused because they are aimed at different consumers and have significant price differences. The Honest Company’s lotion sells for $9.95, while Cosmedicine’s product sells for $65.

The complaint added that although Cosmedicine holds a trademark for ‘Honest Face’, the mark applies only to skin moisturiser whereas the product itself is marketed as a lotion.

The Honest Company, set up by Alba in 2012, did not respond immediately to a request for comment. Cosmedicine could not be reached for comment.

Alba, 33, is known for her role in the 2005 film Sin City and also appeared in science-fiction TV series Dark Angel. She released a book in 2013 called The Honest Life, about her efforts as a mother to create a toxin-free household.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Jessica Alba seeks to weed out trademark infringement
28 September 2017   The Honest Company, a business set up by celebrity Jessica Alba, has attempted to weed out alleged trademark infringement with the filing of a lawsuit against Honest Herbal.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide