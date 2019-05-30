Subscribe
shutterstock_292365653_yulia_grigoryeva
30 May 2019Trademarks

Iron Maiden files $2m TM suit against video game maker

The company representing British metal band Iron Maiden has sued a Danish video game maker for trademark infringement, alleging that it stole the rock group’s signature logo.

3D Realms Entertainment is alleged to have published a video game called “Ion Maiden” featuring a logo that is “nearly identical” to that of the band’s logo, the lawsuit said.

In the complaint, filed at the US District Court for the Central District of California on Tuesday, May 28, Iron Maiden alleged that 3D Realms had misappropriated the band’s trademark in order to confuse customers into believing Iron Maiden had authorised the video game.

According to the suit, the cover art of 3D Realms’ game adopted “a similar steel cut font for its Ion Maiden name knowing that Iron Maiden also uses a steel cut font for its iconic Iron Maiden mark”.

The ‘Iron Maiden’ (US number 1,306,972) trademark covers the band’s name and logo for multiple goods and services, including computer games. The band has released four authorised video games, the complaint said, including “Legacy of the Beast” in 2015.

“Ion Maiden” also contains numerous elements which reference the band, including the use of an emoji which is “graphically similar” to the band’s ‘Eddie’ character who appears on Iron Maiden merchandise, album covers and in the band’s own authorised video games, according to Iron Maiden.

The lawsuit also claimed that Iron Maiden fans had been confused into believing that the band was associated with or had authorised the ‘Ion Maiden’ game.

Iron Maiden is seeking triple damages for wilful infringement of its trademark, and statutory damages of $2 million. The band also requested that 3D Realms’ ionmaiden.com domain name be either cancelled or transferred to Iron Maiden.

WIPR has contacted 3D Realms Entertainment for comment.

