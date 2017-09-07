Subscribe
lpettet
7 September 2017Trademarks

IP rights shouldn’t be undermined by Brexit, says European Commission

Unitary IP rights, such as the EU trademark, should remain enforceable after the UK exits the EU, according to a position paper released today.

In the paper, the European Commission outlined its aims for the treatment of IP rights in the country after Brexit, which is set to take effect in March 2019.

The Commission stated that unitary IP rights in the UK should be comparable to the right provided by EU law, and that this could be achieved by the introduction of specific domestic legislation.

According to the EU Commission, geographical indications and designations of origin currently protected under EU law should continue to be protected under UK law.

“The implementation of this principle should include, in particular, the automatic recognition of an IP right in the UK on the basis of the existing IP right having unitary character within the EU,” said the paper.

The paper went on to say that the implementation of new legislation under this principle should not result in financial costs for the holders of these IP rights.

On exhaustion of rights, the European Commission said that rights which were exhausted in the EU territory before withdrawal should remain exhausted, both in the EU and the UK.

Supplementary protection certificates and database rights should continue to be recognised for the remainder of their duration, added the EU body.

Sally Shorthose, IP partner and Brexit lead at Bird & Bird, said: “It should provide some clarity and comfort to IP holders and applicants in that it seems we are not approaching an IP cliff edge, but the lack of reference to the Unified Patent Court is notable.”

She added that the UK government’s response will be interesting as the EU position is that EU IP rights must be upheld post-Brexit with no further action or cost from the IP holder.

“How will the UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO) deal with this potential avalanche of new registrations and responsibilities if they are not able to charge for the additional burden?” questioned Shorthose.

WIPR recently spoke to the IPO’s deputy CEO Sean Dennehey on the efforts the office is making to avoid a ‘cliff-edge’ for IP owners.

An IPO spokesperson said: "We welcome the EU setting out its position."

They added that the UK government will want to consider the paper "carefully before commenting further".

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Cautious optimism from UK lawyers over European Commission Brexit report
8 September 2017   An official paper from the European Commission, which stated that unitary IP rights should be enforceable post-Brexit, provides hope for the future of IP rights in the UK, according to lawyers.
Trademarks
Marques concerned over lack of Brexit IP negotiations
20 November 2017   Marques, the association of European trademark owners, has raised serious concerns over the lack of IP negotiations surrounding Brexit.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Spanish firm’s 10 partner promotions ‘adds to competitive edge’