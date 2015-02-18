Interpol and Europol reveal results of counterfeits crackdown

Law enforcement organisations Interpol and Europol have revealed that they seized nearly 300,000 litres of illicit drinks and 2,500 tonnes of fake food in a recent crackdown on unauthorised food and drink.

Of around 275,000 litres of fake drinks recovered across 47 countries, counterfeit alcohol was the most seized product. Counterfeit mozzarella cheese, strawberries and dried fruit were also uncovered.

The UK was one of the 47 countries that participated in Operation Opson IV, which was conducted between December 2014 and January 2015. Trading Standards conducted the UK arm of the operation.

Interpol and Europol, which have been running Operation Opson since 2011, only confirmed the results on Monday (February 16).

In the UK, more than 1,800 litres of fake wine and 600 litres of fake spirits and “unidentified” alcohol were found.

In addition to seizing the alcohol, UK authorities said they shut down a factory that had manufactured windscreen wash sold as vodka.

Baroness Neville-Rolfe, UK minister for intellectual property, said: “This year’s Operation Opson results show the continued strength of the UK’s enforcement regime, led by Trading Standards and coordinated by the UK Intellectual Property Office, in protecting consumers and businesses.”

Among the aims of the operation is to identify and disrupt the organised crime networks behind the trafficking in fake goods.