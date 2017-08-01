INTA launches pro bono clearinghouse

The International Trademark Association (INTA) has launched its pro bono trademark clearinghouse.

Created to connect eligible individuals and non-profit organisations in need of trademark legal assistance with attorneys looking for pro bono opportunities, the initial two-year pilot programme will take place in Germany and the US.

During the pilot, participation in the clearinghouse will be limited to members of INTA’s pro bono committee.

After two years, the clearinghouse will be expanded to other countries.

Etienne Sanz de Acedo, INTA CEO, said: “Entrepreneurs and small business owners focused on growing their businesses often overlook the role of trademark protection in those early stages of business development. The same can be said about non-profits focused on their causes.”

He added that the clearinghouse provides a unique opportunity to promote early trademark registration and protection.

Megan Bannigan, chair of the pro bono committee’s clearinghouse subcommittee and counsel at Debevoise & Plimpton, said: “We are excited to be launching a trademark clearinghouse. By providing individuals and eligible organisations with legal advice that they would not otherwise be able to obtain, the clearinghouse can serve to strengthen trademark protection.”

Did you enjoy reading this story? Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories:

Food fight enters court as lawyers file pre-emptive strike

DLA Piper names former Navy officer as Austin co-managing partner

Coldplay merchandise sellers targeted in trademark lawsuit

Kim Kardashian and Urban Outfitters sued for $100m over ‘selfie’ phone cases

Motorola swipes at Hytera in Australia patent feud