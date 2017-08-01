Subscribe
1 August 2017Trademarks

INTA launches pro bono clearinghouse

The International Trademark Association (INTA) has launched its pro bono trademark clearinghouse.

Created to connect eligible individuals and non-profit organisations in need of trademark legal assistance with attorneys looking for pro bono opportunities, the initial two-year pilot programme will take place in Germany and the US.

During the pilot, participation in the clearinghouse will be limited to members of INTA’s pro bono committee.

After two years, the clearinghouse will be expanded to other countries.

Etienne Sanz de Acedo, INTA CEO, said: “Entrepreneurs and small business owners focused on growing their businesses often overlook the role of trademark protection in those early stages of business development. The same can be said about non-profits focused on their causes.”

He added that the clearinghouse provides a unique opportunity to promote early trademark registration and protection.

Megan Bannigan, chair of the pro bono committee’s clearinghouse subcommittee and counsel at Debevoise & Plimpton, said: “We are excited to be launching a trademark clearinghouse. By providing individuals and eligible organisations with legal advice that they would not otherwise be able to obtain, the clearinghouse can serve to strengthen trademark protection.”

