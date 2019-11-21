INTA elects NBA counsel as 2020 president

The International Trademark Association (INTA) has elected Ayala Deutsch, executive vice president and deputy general counsel of National Basketball Association (NBA) Properties, as its 2020 president.

Deutsch is responsible for managing commercial legal affairs and IP matters for the NBA and its affiliated leagues.

Before joining NBA Properties in 1998, she was an associate at Cleary, Gottlieb, Steen & Hamilton in New York, specialising in IP litigation and arbitration.

Deutsch said: “I’m really excited to begin my term as INTA President in January. I’m looking forward to playing my part in the organisation’s strategic priority of embracing innovation and change.

“And I hope 2020 is a year of realising possibilities, both for myself and for the organisation.”

She will replace David Lossignol, of pharmaceutical company Novartis, as president.

During its leadership meeting, which is taking place this week, INTA also announced that its 2021 annual meeting will take place May 1-5 in San Diego, California.

