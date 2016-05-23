INTA 2016: Sessions not to miss on Monday

From providing a chance to meet global IP attachés to assessing a revitalisation of non-traditional marks in Europe, INTA’s sessions on Monday should provide some lively discussions. WIPR provides a rundown of some of the sessions not to miss.

Today kicks off with a session on how to make the most out of regional IP attachés. These advisors, employed by national IP offices and located around the world, can provide useful guidance to IP owners looking to break into that market.

They also help to advocate for sound IP policy and protect businesses abroad. In previous issues, WIPR has interviewed two of the UK Intellectual Property Office’s attachés, Tom Duke in China and Sheila Alves in Brazil.

The session, in room CM02, is chaired by Aisha Salem, IP attaché for Middle East and North Africa at the US Patent and Trademark Office, while Gerardo Munoz de Cote, director of IP at Mexican media company Televisa, and Riki Kishimoto, a researcher and advisor at Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will provide their thoughts.

Questions include “what can IP attachés do for me?” and “what type of outreach and education do they provide to the public and local governments?”

Later in the day, from 4pm to 6pm in room OCCC-W240, there’s a chance to meet some of the world’s IP attachés for a “casual two hour open house event”, according to INTA. Attachés from Canada to Ghana and Georgia to Namibia will be available.

Non-traditional marks in Europe will also take centre stage, from 3.30pm.

A panel of experts will discuss changes to legislation and case law in Europe, and discuss what the future might hold for non-traditional marks.

Speakers from Denmark, Sweden, Spain, Germany and the UK will discuss whether there will be a revitalisation of scent and colour marks, and what types of non-traditional marks have been the subject of applications and cancellations.

That session takes place in room RM50.

WIPR will be attending several other sessions today, and you can follow our live updates on www.worldipreview.com.