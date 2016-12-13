Subscribe
rawpixel-com-shutterstock-com-insurance-
13 December 2016Trademarks

Insurance company sues charities for TM infringement

Insurance business  The Travelers Indemnity Company has sued two charities for trademark dilution and infringement.

The company  filed its lawsuit (pdf) against the Red Umbrella Fund and Stichting Mama Cash at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York on Friday, December 9.

In the suit, the insurance company argued that the charities diluted its marks under section 43(c) of the Lanham Act, infringed its marks, competed unfairly and that they falsely designated the origin of their goods.

Travelersalso said that the charities violated New York’s Deceptive Trade Secrets Practices Act.

According to the suit, the Travelers has been in business for “more than 150 years”and has used ‘Travelers Red Umbrella’as its logo and trademark since 1960.

Additionally, the suit said that the insurance company has used its mark in connection with charitable donations and contributed “more than $20 million in 2015 alone”.

Mama Cash is a charitable organisation which, according to its site, “supports about 100 courageous groups, organisations, networks and women’s funds that are led by women, girls and trans people”.

To do this, the charity raises funds from individuals, corporations and the government. This money is used to support women’s, girls’ and transgender rights worldwide.

Mama Cash formed the  Red Umbrella Fund in 2012 as the “first”global fund guided for and by sex workers.

According to the suit, the defendants use their ‘RUF Red Umbrella’marks as a “primary corporate logo”and they are “prominently displayed”when the defendants promote, advertise and market Red Umbrella Fund’s services in the US.

The insurance company argued that the ‘Travelers Red Umbrella’and the ‘RUF Red Umbrella’marks are “virtually identical”in appearance and commercial impression, and that dilution and confusion is exacerbated by the allegedly infringing marks.

Travelers is asking for a permanent injunction against the defendants, compensatory damages, profits and attorneys’ fees.

Dale Cendali, partner at law firm Kirkland & Ellis, one of the lawyers who represented Travelers in the case, is a WIPR Leader for 2016. Her profile is available here.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Travelers takes on investment firm over umbrella logo
9 May 2017   Insurance business The Travelers Indemnity Company has taken on investment advisory firm Virtue Capital Management in a trademark claim.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide