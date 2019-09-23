India commercial courts: Saviour of the system

India has long been one of the most sought-after countries for foreign investors. In 2019, India climbed up 23 places to rank 77th in the Word Bank’s Ease of doing Business statistics. This is an indication to the world that India is slowly but steadily working towards improving its business environment.

A country’s government and its business policies play a key role in maintaining a prosperous business environment that works for everyone. In the past few years, India has opened its doors to foreign companies, thereby increasing foreign investments and job opportunities.

With the influx of foreign investment, disputes or cases of a commercial nature have gone up too. This is where the judiciary’s role comes in. After all, businesses and investors should always consider a country’s judicial mechanisms before investing.

Inadequate infrastructure, large numbers of pending cases, exhaustive methods of adjudication, and a lack of judicial personnel, were some of the biggest hurdles being faced up to 2015. Several independent as well as government reports have pointed out an alarming volume of backlog or piled up cases in the judiciary.