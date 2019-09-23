Subscribe
shutterstock_1178985166_-jamesteohart
24 September 2019TrademarksPratik Chaudhari and Anay Amin

India commercial courts: Saviour of the system

India has long been one of the most sought-after countries for foreign investors. In 2019, India climbed up 23 places to rank 77th in the Word Bank’s Ease of doing Business statistics. This is an indication to the world that India is slowly but steadily working towards improving its business environment.

A country’s government and its business policies play a key role in maintaining a prosperous business environment that works for everyone. In the past few years, India has opened its doors to foreign companies, thereby increasing foreign investments and job opportunities.

With the influx of foreign investment, disputes or cases of a commercial nature have gone up too. This is where the judiciary’s role comes in. After all, businesses and investors should always consider a country’s judicial mechanisms before investing.

Inadequate infrastructure, large numbers of pending cases, exhaustive methods of adjudication, and a lack of judicial personnel, were some of the biggest hurdles being faced up to 2015. Several independent as well as government reports have pointed out an alarming volume of backlog or piled up cases in the judiciary.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
A jump start in IP protection in India
4 October 2018   India’s government is trying to boost innovation and IP filings by startups and SMEs, but there is some way to go, as WIPR finds out.
article
Delhi High Court suspends India’s IP deadlines
13 May 2020   The Delhi High Court has suspended next week’s deadline for filings at the Indian IP office, in a win for IP lawyers who said it violated an order of the country’s Supreme Court.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis