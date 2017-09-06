Subscribe
Independent baker kneads a miracle in battle with Paul Hollywood

A trademark battle is taking place in the UK between celebrity chef Paul Hollywood and a small independent baker hoping to run her own shop.

Both Hollywood and Croatian-born baker Anita Janusic want to use the name “Knead” for bakeries in London.

Janusic set up ‘Knead Bakes’ three years ago with a reported budget of £500 ($650), and shot to prominence selling chocolate crumpets. The bakery now supplies brands such as Fortnum & Mason, Selfridges and Harvey Nichols.

She registered Knead Bakers as a limited company in 2016. However, Janusic only sought UK trademark protection for the mark in January this year, and was granted UK trademark application number 3,205,461.

Janusic plans to set up a shop in North London, according to The Times.

Hollywood, who shot to fame as a judge on UK baking show “The Great British Bake Off”, previously revealed plans to set up a bakery at Euston Station, selling a range of pastries and breakfast goods.

His venture is backed by SSP Group, which runs a range of food outlets in train stations and airports.

SSP filed an official opposition to Janusic’s application in April 2017.

“It was then we got a letter saying there cannot be another company registered with the same trademark. We were shocked. There were lots of tears,” she said to The Times.

Janusic added: “We can’t open until the name issue is resolved. I can’t even bear to think about what we’ll do if we can’t call it Knead. We came up with that name and people love it. It will be hard to come up with another that has such an impact.”

