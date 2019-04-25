Subscribe
1-istock-458965797-tarik-kizilkaya
25 April 2019Trademarks

Huge growth in Instagram accounts selling fakes: report

There has been a 160% growth in the number of accounts selling counterfeit goods on  Instagram since 2016, a new report suggests.

On April 9, analytics firm  Ghost Data released  Instagram and counterfeiting in 2019: new features, old problems, which claims efforts to increase e-commerce on the social media platform, has also led to the proliferation of counterfeiting activities.

According to Ghost Data, groups or organised criminals are largely behind approximately 65 million posts promoting counterfeit products currently on Instagram.

Of all the accounts identified by Ghost Data, 43% of these were based in China, says the report.

The accounts promote a range of luxury products including shoes, handbags, clothes and sunglasses.

Some of the most popular brands among the counterfeiter posts were Louis Vuitton (21%), Chanel (19%) and Gucci (14%). These were followed by Nike (5%) and Fendi (5%).

Ghost Data said it carried out its research using a combination of logo-recognition technology and hashtag and keyword searches.

It also identified some of the keywords and hashtags used to promote counterfeit goods, the most popular being “cheap”, “replica” and “original”.

WIPR has contacted Instagram for comment.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

HoC holds summit ahead of World IP Day

Amazon expands anti-counterfeiting efforts to patents

China strengthens trademark and trade secret laws

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Gigi Hadid named in copyright suit for reposting image of herself on Instagram
29 January 2019   Gigi Hadid is at the centre of a copyright infringement suit for allegedly posting a copyright-protected photograph of herself to her Instagram account.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown