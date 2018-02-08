Subscribe
whitemay
8 February 2018Trademarks

HSBC fails to keep Hamilton trademark alive

HSBC has failed in its attempt to keep its ‘Hamilton’ trademark alive, after facing off against insurance company Hamilton Insurance.

The UK Intellectual Property Office (UKIPO) revoked the mark, UK number 1,422,495, on Friday, February 2.

Registered in 1992, the ‘Hamilton’ trademark covered services in class 36, including insurance and investment and pension services.

In April 2011, Hamilton Insurance contacted HSBC about the revocation of the trademark on the ground of non-use. Hamilton Insurance then sought revocation of the mark at the UKIPO.

HSBC filed a counterstatement, arguing that it has used the trademark in relation to the relevant services within the five year period (April 2011 to April 2016).

Donald Wood, a senior product manager at HSBC, provided a witness statement as evidence supporting the use of the mark.

He said that the ‘Hamilton’ trademark was being used as a trading name by HFC Bank, part of HSBC, but that the trademark was transferred in 2013 to HSBC when HFC shut down.

“Customers of HFC Bank holding certain loan products knew it as ‘Hamilton or ‘Hamilton Direct Bank’,” said the witness statement.

HSBC also provided a letter that had allegedly been sent to customers of HFC Bank, noting that the HFC’s business and accounts were being transferred to HSBC.

Although the letter mentioned loan repayments, it did not mention any of the other services covered under the ‘Hamilton’ trademark.

Hamilton criticised the evidence, claiming that if the trademark was being used for financial services, “it would not be unrealistic to expect there to be evidence to support the same”.

The UKIPO agreed with Hamilton, finding that Wood should have been well-placed to provide “more detailed and persuasive evidence” and that there were information deficiencies within the evidence provided by HSBC.

“In my view HSBC have failed to discharge the burden placed on them to provide evidence of genuine use,” said June Ralph, on behalf of the UKIPO.

The UKIPO revoked HSBC’s trademark and ordered the bank to pay £900 ($1,251) of damages to Hamilton.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories

Report: US patent case filings slide again

Devil is in the (angel) detail: Clarins TM opposition dismissed

Fieldfisher hires Dentons’ former UK head of IP

Foley & Lardner promotes five IP lawyers

Sony secures revocation win at EU court

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act